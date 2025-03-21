KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Two 12-year-old girls were caught participating in an illegal street race during a Road Transport Department (JPJ) operation yesterday.

According to the New Straits Times, they were among 38 motorcycle riders arrested in the midnight sting along Jalan Ampang and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

“The two underage girls were found participating in the illegal race while riding heavily modified motorcycles, with alterations made to their exhaust and braking systems,” JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli was quoted saying.

“This is alarming because not only were they underage, but the motorcycles they were riding had been illegally modified,” he added.

Of the 38 motorcycles, 19 were seized due to serious violations recorded during the operation.

JPJ officers issued 196 compound notices, with the most common offences being the lack of a valid licence and illegal modifications.

The parents of the two girls have been summoned, and legal action is being considered against them for negligence.

Authorities are also working with other enforcement agencies to hold parents accountable for allowing minors to engage in illegal racing.