KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Perak DAP has set up a Special Action Committee to support the campaign of the Unity Government candidate in the upcoming Ayer Kuning by-election.

Its chairman, Nga Kor Ming, yesterday said the party would work tirelessly to ensure the Ayer Kuning seat remains with the Unity Government candidate, ensuring the stability of the Perak government.

Nga said that DAP would carry out a comprehensive campaign strategy across various areas to secure the victory of the government’s candidate in the by-election.

“DAP is a multi-racial party, and we will mobilise our campaign machinery to the necessary areas,” he told reporters after the coffee talk session with the Housing and Local Government Minister.

Nga added that Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How and State Executive Councillor A Sivanesan will lead the Perak DAP campaign team.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election on April 26, with the nomination and early voting on April 12 and 22, respectively.

The by-election is called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Ishsam, who was also the Tapah Umnu Division Chief, won with a majority of 2,213 votes in the five-cornered contest.

Meanwhile, Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) youth chief Khairol Najib Hashim said they would support the candidate as if they were from their party.

"With the same fighting spirit, Perak Amanah Youth machinery will be fully mobilised to ensure victory in the by-election,” he said in a statement.

He said the youth movement will launch its machinery for the Ayer Kuning by-election on March 22, adding that the machinery will be deployed in a structured, systematic, and vigorous manner throughout the campaigning period from April 12 to 25. — Bernama