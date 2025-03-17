PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir today confirmed that the coalition has identified its candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election.

The former Perak menteri besar said BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will announce the selected candidate soon.

“The candidate has already been identified, and the announcement will be made later by the chairman,” he told reporters after attending the Ihya’ Ramadan programme with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and staff from his ministry here.

Yesterday, Perak BN and Umno chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the coalition would launch its campaign machinery for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 5.

He added that BN would also announce its candidate during the event.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Opposition would finalise its candidate for the by-election after discussions on March 20.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was triggered by the death of its assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, on February 22.

Ishsam, who had led the Tapah Umno division since 2018, won the seat in the 15th general election (GE15) with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-way contest.