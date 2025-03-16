KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will finalise its candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election after discussions next week.

PN election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor told Berita Harian the party has received a long list of potential candidates from its various wings.

“So far, many names have been submitted, but no shortlist has been made yet. No final decision has been made.

“The matter will be discussed on March 20, and a decision on the candidate will be made after that,” he said at the launch of PN’s election machinery in Tapah last night.

Also present were PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Radzi Jidin, and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Sanusi, who is the Kedah menteri besar, added that PN is considering a local candidate, possibly from the youth or women’s wing, and will carefully assess all options based on past election experience.

“The party knows how to choose the right candidate and is confident of winning.

“As for the criteria, I can’t disclose anything yet. Details will be revealed after March 20,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was triggered by the death of its assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, on February 22.

Ishsam, who had led the Tapah Umno division since 2018, won the seat in the 15th general election (GE15) with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-way contest.