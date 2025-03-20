PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The Malaysia Happiness Index has risen to 88.84 per cent this year compared to 83.34 per cent in 2020, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the latest findings show that most cities in Malaysia have recorded improvements in their happiness index, in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to provide a more conducive environment.

“I have been informed that for the 2025 Happiness Index measurement, 153 local authorities participated in this survey. Congratulations to them.

“In terms of achievement, 75 per cent of cities have reached the ‘Happy’ level, while 25 per cent are at the ‘Moderately Happy’ level. This clearly reflects positive progress in our efforts to build a more harmonious and inclusive community,” he said in a statement today.

Nga said Malaysia’s Urban Happiness Index was first implemented in 2015 through the MURNInets system.

He added that the index is measured based on global happiness standards, focusing on various aspects such as stress levels, health conditions, family relationships, and satisfaction with public amenities and the quality of services provided by local leaders.

Sharing the MADANI Government’s initiatives to enhance public happiness, Nga said efforts include achieving the target of building 500,000 affordable housing units, implementing 6,000 basic public infrastructure projects, and closing 2,500 illegal waste disposal sites.

“The MADANI Government remains committed to prioritising public well-being through various high-impact initiatives that benefit all segments of society,” he said.

On urban planning and development, Nga said PlanMalaysia remains committed to implementing and realising balanced, inclusive and smart urban and rural planning, focusing on low-carbon and sustainable city concepts.

He added that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government is determined to make Malaysia a cleaner, safer and more beloved country.

“With the spirit of ‘Care and Togetherness’, let us continue working hand in hand to build a happier, more harmonious and prosperous nation for all,” he said. — Bernama