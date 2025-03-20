GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — There is no requirement in the Penang state constitution that the Yang di-Pertua Negeri must be from Penang, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the appointment of the governor is based on the individual’s status, experience, and qualifications.

“It is not stated in the state Constitution that the Yang di-Pertua Negeri must be from Penang,” he said.

“There are precedents of Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri who were not from Penang,” he told a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

Yesterday, Chow said the state had submitted a list of names to the Prime Minister’s Office for consideration before being forwarded to Istana Negara.

He added that the appointment of the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri is at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, so he could not disclose the proposed candidates.

The term of the current Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, who was appointed on May 1, 2021, ends on April 30 this year.

There has been speculation that his term may not be extended, with former Perak Mentri Besar Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib among those rumoured as a possible successor.

Past Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri who were not from Penang include Tun Sardon Jubir from Rengit, Batu Pahat, Johor (1975–1981), Tun Dr Awang Hassan from Muar, Johor (1973–1980), and Tun Hamdan Sheikh Tahir from Kuala Kangsar (1989–2001).