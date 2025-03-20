KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will have the day off from questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) tomorrow.

He completed his fifth day of questioning as part of an ongoing corruption and money laundering investigation earlier today, leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya just before 3pm.

“Cuti... cuti (holiday),” Ismail Sabri was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times, when asked if he would return tomorrow for more questioning.

To date, authorities have seized RM170 million in cash, 16kg of gold bullion worth RM7 million, and frozen 13 bank accounts for the case involving Ismail Sabri.

An MACC source reportedly said the Bera MP is expected to resume questioning next week.