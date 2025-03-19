PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The government is targeting 500 schools to be adopted by corporate and government-linked companies (GLCs), said Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the target was set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim while chairing the Cabinet meeting today.

Fahmi said the mechanism for the initiative would be coordinated by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“If there are private companies interested in adopting any school, they may contact the MOE,” he said at his weekly press conference here.

Fahmi also announced that, so far, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has agreed to adopt 20 schools. — Bernama