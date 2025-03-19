PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Accepting 15 Palestinian freedom fighters into Malaysia is part of the country’s efforts to support peace in Gaza, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He stated that the Palestinians, who were released after 20 years in Israeli prisons, are not allowed to return to their country.

“The foreign minister has informed the Cabinet about the context behind this matter, which follows a decision at the OIC level to support peace efforts and a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said, referring to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“A total of around 380 Palestinians who have been imprisoned in Israeli prisons for over 20 years have been released but are not allowed to remain in Palestine.

“As a result, several countries, such as Qatar and Türkiye, have agreed to take in 100 of these Palestinians, while Malaysia has accepted 15,” he said during his weekly post-Cabinet press conference here.

The Lembah Pantai MP said security agencies would strictly monitor aspects such as their movement and presence.

“These 15 people are not yet in Malaysia, and the process has not started,” he added.

Last night, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia is ready to accept 15 Palestinian freedom fighters released by Israel as part of the conditions for the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He said Malaysia has long participated in and supported Palestine’s struggle for independence, and this decision is seen as appropriate without placing any burden on the country.