MELAKA, March 18 — A Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of RM80,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here on eight counts of corruption.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan handed down the sentence on Che Fadzlie Izwan Che Johari, 38, after finding him guilty of the offence.

Che Fadzlie Izwan was charged with giving bribes amounting to RM4,250 to other JPJ personnel as an inducement for them to not take action against lorry operators for overloading.

The offence was committed at the JPJ office in Melaka Tengah between January 2019 and December 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 16(b)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Judge Elesabet sentenced the man to a year in jail and a fine of RM10,000, in default three months imprisonment, on each count, with the jail sentences to be served concurrently from today.

However, she allowed a stay of execution of the sentence following a request by Che Fadzlie Izwan’s lawyer, Sheikh Ikhzan Sheikh Salleh.

The judge granted the stay on the condition that the Notice of Appeal be filed today. She also increased the bail amount to RM22,000.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir. — Bernama