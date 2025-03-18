KOTA KINABALU, March 18 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) here has shot a crocodile along Tanjung Aru beach 3, but authorities have kept warning flags up following information that there might be more than one in the area.

According to the APM Facebook page, a four-foot-long crocodile was spotted around 3.30pm today at the popular beach and was subsequently shot.

“After conducting a safety assessment, officers from the Wildlife Department (JHL) fired two shots, hitting the crocodile precisely. The crocodile was successfully captured and handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action,” said the department.

However, further monitoring operations will resume at 9pm following credible information indicating that there is more than one crocodile in the area.

“Visitors to Tanjung Aru Beach are advised to remain cautious and refrain from engaging in water activities until the operation is fully completed,” they said.

A crocodile was first spotted on Sunday morning at the beach, alarming members of the public.

Yesterday, APM personnel fired two shots at a crocodile but did not manage to capture it. It is unclear whether it is the same crocodile that was killed today.

A Sabah Wildlife Department source said that culling of the crocodile was necessary in this occasion due to the threat from the high volume of public recreational activities.

“It is also extremely difficult to capture a crocodile in the sea,” they said.