KOTA KINABALU, March 16 — A crocodile sighting at the popular Tanjung Aru beach has halted most water activities and raised public concern.

The Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Department announced the reptile sighting on their Facebook page, stating they received information from beach-goers at around 8.15am today.

“The beach rescue tower officials received information about a crocodile seen in the sea at around 8.15am,” they said.

“Beach personnel immediately raised red flags to alert the public and warn them against going for sea or water activities following the sighting,” it said.

A beach patrol vehicle immediately spread the alert and asked members of the public along the 3km stretch to refrain from water activities for the time being.

“Please share this information to prevent any untoward incidents,” the post stated.

A crocodile sighting at the popular Tanjung Aru beach halted most water activities for now. — Picture via social media

Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong also urged authorities to tackle the issue with care.

Wong commended the authorities for their swift response, which included raising a red flag to warn the public and asked them to capture and relocate the crocodiles for public safety.

In Kota Kinabalu, crocodiles have also been spotted at the nearby Likas Bay and Gaya Island, while the east coast has experienced frequent crocodile attacks.

According to reports, the Sabah Wildlife Department received 404 reports of crocodile attacks between 2019 and 2024.

The attacks resulted in 42 fatalities and 23 injuries.