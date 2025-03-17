TAMPIN, March 17 — Negeri Sembilan has sought federal support to expedite the implementation of the Linggi off-river storage facility (ORS) and Sabo Dam projects.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said these two projects are crucial to prevent a raw water crisis in the state over the next five to ten years.

“This state is expected to face a raw water resource crisis by 2030 if immediate mitigation measures are not taken,” he said at an iftar event with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Tampin multipurpose field, here, yesterday.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Aminuddin assured that the state government remains committed to systematic and comprehensive efforts to provide the best services, particularly in healthcare accessibility and poverty eradication, with a goal of achieving zero hardcore poverty.

He added that the state government is dedicated to enhancing the supply of quality affordable housing, boosting economic activities, and promoting an active lifestyle among residents based on data from the state and district input-output tables.

“Negeri Sembilan is a pioneer in establishing regional input-output tables in Malaysia. The development of state and district input-output tables will assist the state government in implementing evidence-based policymaking.

“We welcome any support, facilities, and infrastructure that can improve the lives of the people, such as the development of smart agriculture through automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) in precision farming,” he said.

Aminuddin also urged the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to expedite premium crop projects and downstream agricultural industries to enhance the value of local agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that Port Dickson was ranked among the 10 happiest towns in Malaysia last year, while Bandar Komuniti Bahagia Tampin received the Special Appreciation Town Award.

“Key factors contributing to the happiness and well-being of residents include the quality of services provided by local authorities, such as environmental cleanliness, effective solid waste management, and systematic garbage collection,” he added. — Bernama