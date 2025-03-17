MELAKA, March 17 — Melaka has been chosen as the host for the National Aidilfitri Madani Celebration 2025, which will take place on April 5 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh.

The event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Cabinet, is expected to draw 50,000 visitors from all walks of life.

“We are proud that Melaka has been chosen as the host for the 2025 Hari Raya Madani celebration at the national level,” Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh was quoted as saying in a Sinar Harian report.

He said the Melaka state government will collaborate with the Ministry of National Unity to ensure the event is a memorable occasion for all attendees.

The announcement was made during Ab Rauf’s visit to Glam Bazar Klebang, one of the top-rated Ramadan bazaars in Malaysia.

He highlighted that Bazar Aidilfitri Klebang is ranked the fourth best in the country, while Bazar Ikonik Banda Hilir holds the seventh spot.

The rankings were determined by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Local Government Development.

During his visit, Ab Rauf also presented prizes, including a car and motorcycle, to lucky draw winners who had shopped at the bazaar.