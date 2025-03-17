KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly punching a motorcyclist at a traffic light in Kota Shahbandar, Melaka, yesterday.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspect was detained at 3pm but was later released due to health concerns.

“The suspect was taken in for questioning to assist investigations under Sections 506 and 323 of the Penal Code,” Christopher said in a statement.

Section 506 covers criminal intimidation, which is punishable by up to 2 years in prison, a fine, or both, while Section 323 pertains to voluntarily causing hurt, for which offenders may face up to a year in prison, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

The incident occurred around 2am when the suspect reportedly exited a black Toyota Vellfire and punched the victim in the back of the head while the motorcyclist was waiting at the traffic light.

The victim then got off his motorcycle and pushed the suspect away before nearby road users intervened.

The suspect quickly re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police believe the suspect was intoxicated at the time, and investigations into the motive are ongoing.

A 47-second video of the incident was shared on social media.