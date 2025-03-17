KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Eight humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (Mapim) were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on Saturday.

According to an Astro Awani report, the attack occurred around 1:30 pm local time as the aid workers were setting up tents for displaced families affected by the ongoing conflict.

This attack on humanitarian workers is a heinous war crime,” said Mapim chief activist Datuk Sani Araby in a statement condemning the strike.

Mapim then urged Malaysians to perform Qunut Nazilah prayers for the safety of those in Gaza.

Sani said that Mapim and its partner, Al-Khair Foundation, were deeply saddened by the deaths, which include three media personnel documenting aid efforts.

The victims have been identified as Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj, Bilal Hossam Oqeila, Mahmoud Samir Oselim, Mahmoud Khaled Oselim, Mohammed Al-Ghafeer, Hazem Ghareeb, Bilal Abu Matar, and Ahmad Hamad.

Mapim said the attack is a clear violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions protecting civilians in conflict zones.

Despite the risks, Sani said Mapim was committed to delivering aid and has so far established 1,000 tents for displaced Palestinians.