KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 airports in the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI).

KLIA earned a near-perfect score of 4.99 out of 5, illustrating its commitment to service excellence and operational efficiency in the category for airports handling over 40 million passengers annually.

“KLIA's strong performance reflects our focus on enhancing airport experience through innovative solutions and improved facilities.

“We also thank KLIA’s dedicated airport community and stakeholders who are the driving force behind our progress,” said Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

Key factors that contributed to KLIA’s success include enhanced passenger amenities such as expanded seating, upgraded charging stations, and high-speed Wi-Fi, alongside a welcoming ambience.

Passengers also rated the airport highly for exceptional cleanliness, particularly in its washrooms.

KLIA’s staff were also praised for their warmth and attentiveness, reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation for hospitality and customer service excellence.

Looking ahead, KLIA is preparing for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by implementing key upgrades, including expanded terminal seating, refurbished prayer rooms, enhanced baggage handling, and family-friendly features such as the Orangutan Playground Kids Zone and dedicated family parking spaces.