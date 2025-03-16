KAPIT, March 16 — A massive 36-kilogramme Ikan Tapah, a type of catfish, was caught by a fisherman in the early hours of today along the Sungai Katibas, near Song.

The extraordinary catch was transported by four-wheel-drive vehicle to Kapit for sale.

At the Terasang Market, fishmonger Lawrence Bangit purchased the giant fish and later sold it to a Chinese businesswoman for RM65 per kilogramme.

The incredible size of the Ikan Tapah quickly drew a large crowd of curious onlookers.

Eddy Havit, a local in his forties, explained that while Ikan Tapah are common in the river, they usually weigh between two and four kilogrammes.

“This one, at 36 kilogrammes and over five feet long, is truly extraordinary,” he added.

According to Lawrence, there are two varieties of Ikan Tapah, distinguished by their skin colour: black and yellow.

“Restaurants prepare the fish in numerous ways, including deep-frying, in Tom Yam soup, steaming, and cooking with curry, particularly the head. Fresh Ikan Tapah is known for its delicious, sweet flavour.” — The Borneo Post