KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has reaffirmed its support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, vowing not to betray him.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke assured that the political upheaval of the Sheraton Move in February 2020 would not be repeated, as Malaysia is on the right track under Anwar’s leadership.

“In nearly 28 months, Anwar has restored political stability. The Madani government is now stronger and more secure.

“I am proud to say DAP has contributed to this stability. We have stood by Anwar since he was sworn in — we are true partners.

“Despite challenges, we will uphold loyalty and unity,” he said in his keynote address at DAP’s 18th Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam today.

Earlier, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng also affirmed the party’s loyalty to Anwar as a trusted ally, in his speech to delegates.