SHAH ALAM, March 16 — DAP’s former national chairman, Lim Guan Eng, stayed tight-lipped on his feelings after narrowly securing the 26th spot in the party’s central leadership election.

Instead, Lim deflected attention, saying the spotlight belongs to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who secured fifth place with 2,508 votes.

“Can I say that the moment today belongs to Loke Siew Fook. This is not my moment, so I think you should ask questions to Saudara Anthony Loke, I will answer you another day, but tonight the moment is Anthony Loke,” said Lim, who is also a former DAP secretary-general.

Just before that, Lim said he respected the decision made by party delegates in the election, thanked those who voted for him, and stated: “Now we have to be united under Anthony Loke’s leadership as DAP’s secretary-general.”

Lim was responding to the first question of a press conference held immediately after DAP’s election result and its new office-bearers for 2025-2028 was announced, where he was asked how he felt about securing the 26th spot.

Lim is now DAP’s new national adviser, while Loke retained his position as secretary-general.

After Lim’s remarks, Loke said: “Let me just reiterate that the strength of the party lies in the entire leadership and the entire people.

“We work as a team, as far as I’m concerned, this committee is strong, as far as I’m concerned, the new line-up of course takes into various considerations, various changes.

“And as I’ve said two days ago, some of the changes made is to ensure more leaders are given more opportunities to work for the party and to show their leadership qualities,” he said, before listing the changes to various party positions.