KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A 17-year-old Chinese national was found dead after drowning in a 1.2-metre-deep pool in Ipoh, Perak last night.

Medical personnel from the Health Ministry confirmed his death at the scene.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received an emergency call at 9.22pm.

“A team of eight firefighters from the Meru Raya station rushed to the location.

“The victim was found lying horizontally in the pool. The operations chief conducted a size-up and applied the SAVER concept,” he said in a statement today.

Firefighters pulled him from the pool and administered CPR until Health Ministry personnel arrived.

His body was later handed over to the police for further action.