KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police are tracking down two accomplices of three foreign criminals shot dead after attacking officers in Desa Vista, Sepang, Selangor, yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigations are ongoing into the gang’s involvement in house break-ins and robberies.

“Two criminals remain at large and are being hunted by police.

“The case is still under investigation,” he told Harian Metro today.

At around 3am yesterday, three unidentified foreign suspects were shot dead after assaulting a police team in Desa Vista, Sepang.

Officers had been deployed following a homeowner’s report of a break-in.

Deputy Director (Intelligence/Operations) of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), Datuk Fadil Marsus, said the suspects were found hiding in a forested area near a water tank.

The men, aged 35 to 40, attacked officers with machetes before being shot dead.

Initial investigations indicate the gang was behind a string of house break-ins and robberies across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Negeri Sembilan, with losses estimated at RM1 million.

Fadil said the group had been linked to 17 burglary and robbery cases since early 2024, including three during Ramadan.

He added that the criminals would return to their home country after committing offences and later re-enter Malaysia to continue their activities.