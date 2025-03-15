KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim criticised Malay leaders opposing the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, calling their stance deceptive and a betrayal of the Malay community.

Anwar said these leaders, as Malays themselves, appeared to have lost their sense of direction by claiming the legislation would marginalise Malays and Bumiputera communities.

Among the unfounded claims, he said, was that Malay reserve land would be used for urban redevelopment.

“The Malays living in flats built in the 1960s are among the poorest, so we considered redevelopment but were hindered by existing laws.

“The Malay reserve land remains as it is. The legislation simply ensures Malays living in cities do not continue to endure squalid conditions.

“What is the point of talking about Malay issues when we still have Malays living in such conditions?” he said in his speech at the 59th Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Day at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar alleged that these Malay leaders, from unnamed Malay and Islamic parties, had never proposed initiatives to assist Malays in urban areas.

“If you have anything to highlight or suggest, do so, but do not sabotage our ongoing efforts,” he said.

He has repeatedly stressed that the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament later this year, will not alter the status of affected lands and dismissed accusations that the government was eroding Malay land rights.

In February, Anwar hit back at critics of the legislation, questioning whether they preferred urban Malays to remain trapped in poverty.

At the same event, he also launched the MARA Madani waqaf endowment fund, aimed at empowering the Bumiputera and Malay agenda in education and entrepreneurship development.