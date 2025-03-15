KULIM, March 15 — The Home Ministry, through the Immigration Department, is in the process of extending the Migrant Repatriation Programme, which is set to conclude on March 31.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the Immigration Department is currently seeking approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers, to implement a compound-based approach instead of prosecution.

“This alternative offers a more humane option for affected immigrants, allowing them to return to their home countries in time for Aidilfitri. They pay the compound, and we facilitate their return,” he said.

Saifuddin shared this during the ‘Penerapan Nilai-Nilai Murni’ programme and breaking the fast event with the Home Minister, at Masjid Kampung Permatang Tok Dik, last night.

He added that the repatriation programme allows foreigners who have violated the Immigration Act to voluntarily present themselves, pay a compound and be repatriated, without facing prosecution.

“If they remain here and are caught in an immigration enforcement operation, they will be detained and placed in a depot. Offences such as entering without valid documents, misusing visit passes, and overstaying fall under the Immigration Act,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also said that last year, the government collected RM120 million through the Migrant Repatriation Programme. — Bernama