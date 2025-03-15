KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng has said he has no intention of withdrawing from the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) election tomorrow.

The Bagan MP took to Facebook this morning to dismiss speculation about his political future.

“I have no idea where all these fabricated media reports and false information are coming from,” he wrote in Chinese.

“However, Guan Eng will never withdraw from the election. My future will be decided by DAP members.”

In the same post, Lim also expressed appreciation for party members’ support.

“Thank you to my party comrades for your concern. See you at the congress,” he added.

His remarks come as DAP prepares for its CEC election, which will take place tomorrow at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam.

The election will see 70 candidates contesting for 30 seats in the party’s top decision-making body, which will shape DAP’s leadership for the 2025-2028 term.

The election coincides with DAP’s 18th National Congress and will open with speeches from Lim and party secretary-general Anthony Loke before voting begins.

According to DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim, 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches are eligible to participate in the vote.

Several senior party leaders are among the key candidates, including Loke, Lim, Sim, Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh, Nga Kor Ming, Chow Kon Yeow, and Chong Chieng Jen.

The election also features 15 female candidates competing for nine designated seats, with notable names including Hannah Yeoh, Teresa Kok, Teo Nie Ching, Yeo Bee Yin, Young Syefura Othman, Lim Hui Ying, Vivian Wong, Wong Shu Qi, and Alice Lau.

Those elected to the CEC will be responsible for guiding the party’s direction, establishing policies, and upholding the party constitution.

The 30 elected members will also have the authority to appoint 10 additional members before selecting office bearers, including the next secretary-general.