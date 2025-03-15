KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Although the operations of the Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) on the Middle Ring Road 2 near the Gombak Toll Plaza begins only on March 22, it has already started receiving passengers arriving from the East Coast.

A survey by Bernama found that the terminal was relatively quiet today, with only a few buses seen dropping off passengers before continuing their journey to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terminal Bersepadu Gombak Sdn Bhd (TEGAS), Datuk Seri Mohd Nadzlim Mohd Noor, said only 18 buses will stop at the terminal today.

“Not many buses stop here since we are still in the trial period. The first bus from Kelantan is scheduled to arrive at 5.30 am tomorrow.

A survey on the first day of operations at the Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) at Jalan Terminal Putra, Taman Melati March 15, 2025. — Bernama pic

“We have notified food and beverage operators to open their shops to facilitate passengers who wish to have sahur (pre-dawn meal),” he told the media after inspecting the terminal today.

He said, though official operations will only commence on March 22, the public can start purchasing tickets for Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel on all routes.

Meanwhile, R. Deepan, 39, a private-sector employee from Kuantan, Pahang, said his journey to Kuala Lumpur has become more convenient as he no longer need to stop at TBS, especially since his workplace is near TBG.

“I usually disembark at TBS, but with TBG now available, it’s much easier for me to travel since my workplace is nearby. Ticket purchases are also convenient as they can be done online,” he said.

Similarly, Muhamad Amirul Malik, 21, a public university student in Bangsar, said the TBG reduces travel time to the city. He no longer has to deal with heavy traffic to reach TBS, especially during peak hours, since his bus can take a more direct route.

“In the past, when returning to university, I had to get off at TBS and then take either a bus or Light Rail Transit (LRT), which took a considerable amount of time to reach the city,” he said.

Housewife Nur Amira Syahirah Muslim, 32, is excited about the opening of TBG, as it will provide convenience for East Coast residents travelling to Kuala Lumpur for work or study.

She was also happy with the various facilities available at the terminal, including food outlets, ample parking, and a surau, which enhance passenger comfort.

TBG is a major transportation hub for East Coast travel, connecting Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan with various other destinations, including those in the northern region of Malaysia.

In addition to express buses, TBG integrates intercity buses, the Gombak LRT station, and the upcoming East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Gombak station, which is currently 79 per cent completed.

TBG offers 1,200 parking spaces and will create 3,000 job opportunities essential for the terminal’s operations. — Bernama