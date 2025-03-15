KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bukit Kepayang assemblyman Nicole Tan Lee Koon has withdrawn from the DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) election, set for tomorrow.

In a statement, the Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan Wanita chief expressed gratitude to those who nominated her, saying she had made the decision in support of party unity.

“I humbly announce my decision to withdraw as a candidate in Sunday’s election.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank those who nominated me,” said Tan, who is also the state tourism, arts, and culture committee chairman.

Tan, who has never been on the CEC, welcomed DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s call for members to prioritise the party’s interests over personal ambitions.

She affirmed her support for his leadership and the party’s future direction.

Currently serving her second term as Bukit Kepayang assemblyman, Tan noted that this was her third nomination for the CEC election, but she had yet to secure a position.