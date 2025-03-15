KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Malaysia remains committed to strengthening ASEAN’s role in global affairs, deepening strategic partnerships, and reinforcing regional cooperation amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In his commentary titled "The Global South’s Path to Economic Resilience”, published on the Project Syndicate website yesterday, Anwar said the erosion of multilateralism and growing distrust in international relations should not be accepted as the new normal.

Instead, he called for collective action to safeguard peace and uphold a stable international order.

"For countries like Malaysia and the other members of Asean, the erosion of multilateral cooperation and the growing sense of distrust represent a dangerous new normal.

"But there is nothing ‘normal’ about this state of affairs. To navigate these uncertain times, we must remain steadfast in our purpose and act with conviction," he wrote.

Anwar stressed that Asean, a bloc of nearly 690 million people, must actively shape global policies rather than passively accept decisions made elsewhere.

As Asean Chair for 2025, Malaysia will work to revitalise regional dialogue platforms, including Asean+3 and the East Asia Summit, which provide a neutral and constructive space for strategic and security discussions among major powers.

"Malaysia will continue to promote an inclusive and sustainable approach to peace and security, both within our immediate region and beyond. We must ensure that Asean’s voice is not just heard but respected on the global stage," he said.

Anwar also pointed to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a model for transformation, citing the region’s advancements in governance, defence, technological capabilities and social progress, including women’s empowerment.

He emphasised that Asean is not merely observing these changes but actively engaging with them.

"In May, Kuala Lumpur will host the Asean-GCC summit, aimed at strengthening ties between these two dynamic regional groups," said Anwar, who has been writing for Project Syndicate since 2019.

Project Syndicate is an international nonprofit media organisation that publishes and syndicates commentary and analysis on a variety of global topics by the world’s leading thinkers, policymakers and civic activists. — Bernama