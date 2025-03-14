KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with 12 industry players, including travel agencies, hotels, and wellness centres, is offering 36 wellness tourism packages that combine elements of health, culture, and nature.

It said the packages, launched today, aim to diversify tourism offerings, particularly for those seeking relaxation and self-care treatments.

“Starting from RM248, the packages offer a variety of wellness experiences, including traditional Malay massage therapy to relieve muscle tension, tai chi breathing exercises for mental and physical relaxation, forest bathing to immerse in nature, revitalising hot spring baths, and many more.

“These packages are valid until Dec 31, 2026, subject to terms and conditions,” it said in a statement.

In addition to wellness packages, the programme features visits to attractions near participating locations, such as cultural villages, natural sites like hot spring pools, and other recreational spots where tourists can enjoy leisure activities.

According to Tourism Malaysia, there are 365 registered spas under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, offering a wide range of treatments, including hot stone massages, traditional body scrubs, aromatherapy, postnatal care, hydrotherapy, herbal baths, Ayurveda therapy, and the Malaysian massage, which integrates traditional healing techniques from various cultures in Malaysia.

“Among the most popular treatments are Malaysian herbal foot soaks, Qi Gong Chinese breathing techniques, Indian head massages, and reflexology, which not only help relieve physical tension but also promote overall well-being by harmonising the body, mind, and spirit,” it said.

Further details on the available packages can be obtained by visiting Tourism Malaysia’s website at www.malaysia.travel. — Bernama