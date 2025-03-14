TAIPING, March 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim drew an enthusiastic crowd during his visit to the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar in Kamunting here today, as traders and visitors warmly welcomed his presence.

Anwar arrived around 6 pm, accompanied by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Taiping MP Wong Kah Woh, and Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail.

Spending about 20 minutes at the bazaar, he engaged with traders and shoppers, stopping to chat and graciously accepting delicacies from excited vendors.

His visit sparked excitement among locals, with many flocking to the bazaar after hearing about his arrival through community WhatsApp groups.

“Alhamdulillah, my sales have doubled today. This is my second year trading here, and today’s crowd is one of the biggest I’ve seen,” said drinks vendor Azri Ifwat, 31.

The bazaar, which features 172 stalls, was even livelier as 800 early visitors were rewarded with RM20 e-wallet incentives. — Bernama