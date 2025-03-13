KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A local man was arrested for trying to illegally transport pigs suspected of being infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) out of Sepang, Selangor.

The suspect was caught in an operation by the Selangor Veterinary Services Department (DVS) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on the evening of March 10.

“DVS Selangor has intensified efforts to detect and prevent unauthorised pig transfers through intelligence gathering, road inspections, and other measures,” said Dr Hassuzana Khalil, Selangor Veterinary Services Director.

During the operation, two four-wheel drive vehicles believed to be acting as “tonto” lookouts attempted to obstruct authorities from stopping the suspect’s Mitsubishi Fuso truck carrying the pigs.

With assistance from Sepang police, the enforcement team managed to intercept the truck and the two “tonto” vehicles near Jalan Besar, Sungai Pelek, Sepang.

Authorities then detained three local men, aged between their 30s and 50s, for further investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing enforcement officers.

A total of 17 live pigs, two pig carcasses, a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, and two four-wheel-drive vehicles (Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max) were confiscated as part of the investigation under Section 36 of the Animals Act 1953.

DVS Selangor urged livestock industry players to adhere to regulations, saying that controlling ASF outbreaks is crucial to preventing the further spread of the disease.