KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today that while he hasn’t completely ruled out joining PKR, it is no longer his primary focus.

Tengku Zafrul made this statement following a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, according to a report by Malaysiakini.

“For now, I have engaged with Zahid and at the same time, I’m refocusing on work,” he was quoted as saying after launching the Madani Digital Trade at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

He emphasised that his stance was not made in haste, and that he is carefully considered Zahid’s advice.

“We met to hear opinions and so on. At that time, I discussed with him about my position in the party, and I listened to his advice not to rush, and indeed we did not rush,” he explained.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported Zahid’s advising Tengku Zafrul to take his time before making a decision about leaving the party. This follows a meeting between the two leaders last week amidst rumours of Tengku Zafrul’s potential defection to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s party, PKR.

In December, Anwar had confirmed discussions about Tengku Zafrul possibly joining PKR, although he clarified that his party had not officially invited the Umno minister, but remained open to the idea.