KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today for its investigation on an estimated RM177 million seized from his former aide.

Today’s session was initially meant to be conducted on March 5, before it was repeatedly delayed due to a doctor’s exemption he gave to investigators.

Last Friday, MACC officials also interviewed Ismail’s doctor to assess whether his medical condition justified the repeated postponements.

Ismail is being investigated as a suspect in a case involving four of his former senior officers, following raids that led to the seizure of RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars.

MACC also raided three other premises believed to be “safe houses,” where additional assets connected to the case were confiscated.

MORE TO COME