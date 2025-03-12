KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reiterated that the party has no involvement in the cash and gold bars seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as part of its investigation into former prime minister and Umno member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He clarified that the seized items have no connection to political funding or any collections made by Umno.

"In this matter, we leave it to the MACC to take further action," Zahid told reporters on the sidelines of the Umno supreme council breaking fast event at the World Trade Centre here.

Zahid added that the investigation would not tarnish Umno’s image as it pertains to an individual case.

The MACC confirmed on March 2 that it is investigating the former premier for alleged corruption and money laundering. Investigators raided multiple locations, seizing significant amounts of cash, gold, and luxury items.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the probe. The former prime minister was subsequently summoned to provide a statement on March 5.

Ismail Sabri is expected to appear at the MACC headquarters tomorrow as his medical leave expires today.

It was reported that the MACC has recorded statements from 36 individuals linked to corruption and money laundering cases involving the 9th prime minister.

Additionally, 13 bank accounts with a total estimated value of RM9.33 million have been frozen to facilitate the investigation.