KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police have confirmed recording a statement from the mother of murdered autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin regarding a recent viral video on social media.

The video shows the woman, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, walking while holding the hands of her two children, including Zayn Rayyan, in the motorcycle parking area of Block R, Apartment Idaman Damansara Damai, near Petaling Jaya.

According to Berita Harian, Sungai Buloh District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, said her statement was recorded on Monday.

“However, the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) is not conducting further investigations as the initial incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters.

“The report has therefore been referred back to the original case at IPD Petaling Jaya,” he told reporters today.

Yesterday, media reports stated that the Kampung Baru Subang Police Station received a report from Ismanira regarding the video at 2.43pm on Sunday.

She said she had received a one-minute TikTok video link via WhatsApp on March 6.

The video, she stated, showed her walking with both her children — Zayn Rayyan and Mateen — towards the motorcycle parking area of Block R.

She believes the footage was recorded by an unknown individual from an upper floor of Apartment Idaman, opposite Block R.

Mohd Hafiz said Ismanira lodged the report as she feared for her safety and that of her family.