KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police are still awaiting further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) regarding the investigation into independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and Era FM staff members over allegations of religious insult.

According to Sinar Harian, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 894 reports have been lodged against Zamri Vinoth, and his statement has been recorded.

“The investigation paper is still under review by the AGC, and no further directives have been issued. The same applies to the case involving the radio presenters,” he said to the national daily today.

Commenting on issues related to race, religion, and the royal institution (3R) this year, Razarudin noted that police have received 31 cases so far — 17 involving the monarchy, two related to racial matters, and 12 concerning religion.

He warned that the spread of 3R issues with malicious intent could create social unrest, threatening national security, public order, political stability, economic balance, and interethnic harmony.

“3R issues have become a new form of warfare that can destabilise a nation with just a few keystrokes,” he said.

He urged the public to exercise maturity, avoid being driven by emotions, and verify information before sharing news or videos on social media.

“Refrain from posting statuses, comments, images, posters, or videos without understanding social, cultural, and racial sensitivities.

“Mutual respect and a commitment to peace should be upheld, without falling for the agenda of those with personal interests,” he added.