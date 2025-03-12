PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) did not receive any information about Malaysian students affected by the attack in Golok, Thailand on March 8.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said his ministry was following developments in South Thailand closely.

“Until now, we have no information whether our students (are affected) in terms of injuries or if the victims involved are our students,” he told the media after breaking fast with ministry staff here yesterday, adding that most Malaysian students studying in South Thailand do so on their own in religious fields.

Two volunteer police were reported to have been killed while eight others injured in the March 8 attack, leading Wisma Putra to urge all Malaysians to postpone any unimportant trips to Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani for the time being.

In a separate matter, Zambry said the four Malaysian students injured in a vehicle crash on March 8 were reported to be stable, while another remained under hospital observation.

“I have gotten feedback daily and I have instructed Education Malaysia Jordan to prepare a report for me daily,” he said, adding that the ministry had yet to obtain any information about the students’ return as doctors were still monitoring them. — Bernama