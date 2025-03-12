KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu is making full use of his official residence by cultivating onions, setting an example in urban farming.

Better known as Bang Mat or Mat Sabu, he previously started breeding tilapia at home in mid-2023. Now, he has begun planting Ehsan rose onions.

“Bang Mat is using the available space at the minister’s official residence to plant 1,000 Ehsan rose onion seeds alongside Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) Group CEO Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil.

“He is employing the ‘Raised Garden Box’ method on a 20’ x 20’ plot to keep the plants organised and easy to manage,” read a Facebook post today.

Photos shared in the post showed Mohamad personally planting onion seeds across five designated plots.

He recently visited Selangor Fruit Valley to observe large-scale cultivation of Ehsan rose onions across 10.11 hectares.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to national food security. Insya-Allah, may it yield positive results,” he said.

In November, the media reported that PKPS’s Ehsan Rose Onion Project at Selangor Fruit Valley produced 28 tonnes of small red onions in its first harvest on a 3.2-hectare plot.

Mohamad Khairil said the entire 10-hectare project is divided into three phases: 3.2 hectares for the first, and 3.6 hectares each for the second and third phases.