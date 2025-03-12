KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A special pass for investors and expatriate groups will be introduced starting April 1 to help foreign nationals committed to investing in Malaysia, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

In a statement this afternoon, Saifuddin said the pass will allow foreign investors to enter the country for six months, with an option to extend it for another six months based on their requirements.

“A Multiple-Entry Visa (MEV) will also be provided to holders of the special pass,” he said.

He said this initiative aims to improve the current system, as foreign investors were previously issued social visit passes valid for only 14 to 90 days, depending on their country of origin.

Applications for the special pass can be submitted through the Xpats Gateway platform, with more information available at https://xpatsgateway.com.my.

The announcement follows Saifuddin’s earlier remarks during Minister’s Question Time in Parliament on March 6, where he highlighted the new initiative.

He had said in Parliament that the special pass will allow investors to stay here longer to manage their investments and that the passes will be issued electronically.

Saifuddin added that the initiative will also benefit expatriates living in Malaysia and is aimed at improving the country’s business climate.

“They (investors) are also looking at the ease of doing business. The quicker and easier applications are, the better their acceptance of the business climate in this country,” he was quote saying.