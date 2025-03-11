CYBERJAYA, March 11, 2025 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has decided not to suspend the broadcasting licence of Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd, the operator of Era FM, after reviewing the company’s appeal against a suspension notice issued on March 7.

In a statement, MCMC said the decision took into account the arguments presented in the appeal, remedial actions taken by the licence holder, and a formal apology from the parties involved.

The commission also considered the impact a suspension would have on Melody and Mix FM, which operate under the same licence.

However, Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd has been fined RM250,000 under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (as amended on February 11, 2025) for uploading offensive content on Era FM’s official TikTok account.

The fine was issued with the approval of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

MCMC reiterated its commitment to addressing online content that could incite religious tension or disrupt Malaysia’s multiracial harmony.

The commission reminded all broadcasters and online users to act responsibly in preserving racial and religious harmony while adhering to national laws.