KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will impose a temporary driving ban on goods vehicles during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period on March 28 and 29, as well as April 5 and 6 to facilitate smoother traffic flow and enhance road safety.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the measure aims to accommodate the expected increase in traffic, particularly from private vehicles travelling to hometowns, while reducing the risk of road accidents.

“The Transport Ministry and JPJ urge all goods vehicle owners and drivers to comply with this restriction.

“Failure to do so may result in an RM300 compound or, if prosecuted in court, a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months,” he told reporters after attending a JPJ Special Operation programme and a breaking of fast event with enforcement officers here yesterday.

Also present was JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Earlier in his speech, Loke highlighted that enforcement efforts and special operations conducted during the recent Chinese New Year resulted in a 10 per cent reduction in road accidents, with 7,882 cases recorded compared to 8,784 in the previous year.

As part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety, the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 Special Operation will be implemented nationwide from March 24 to April 8.

“The operation will focus on monitoring, detecting, and taking action against road users who violate traffic laws and regulations,” he said.

Loke also reminded motorists to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic rules throughout the festive season.

“The public is encouraged to report traffic violations via the MyJPJ app (e-Aduan@jpj) or through JPJ’s official complaint email at [email protected],” he added. — Bernama