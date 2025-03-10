GEORGE TOWN, March 10 — A medical doctor from a hospital here has been arrested again on suspicion of indecent behaviour towards patients after a third police report was lodged against him.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 43-year-old man’s initial remand period ended today but he was rearrested in connection with the third police report.

“We need to complete the investigation into this latest case, which was filed last Friday by another woman who also fell victim to him.

“The doctor will be released on bail once the investigation is completed. The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said when contacted today.

Police first arrested the medical officer at around 9.30pm on February 26 after receiving information from the hospital regarding the incident. He was remanded before being released on police bail on March 2.

However, he was rearrested last Thursday after being suspected of committing a similar offence against another female patient at a private clinic in Pulau Tikus last year.

Following that, a foreign woman lodged a police report last Friday, claiming that the suspect had deceived her into removing her clothing during a heart examination at the hospital where he worked on February 20. — Bernama