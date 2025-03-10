KUCHING, March 10 — A man in his 20s was found dead after he was believed to have fallen from a shopping mall at Jalan Wan Alwi here around midnight today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah in a statement stated that the call regarding the incident was received at 12.08am.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the man was lying face down, without any shirt and was only wearing a pair of black trousers,” he said, adding that paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) confirmed the individual had died at the scene.

He said the body has been brought to SGH Forensics Department for post-mortem examination.

Mohd Farhan said the case is classified as sudden death, as there were no criminal elements found at the scene.

“The public is urged not to speculate about the incident out of respect for the sensitivity of the deceased’s family,” he added.

Members of the public who have information related to this incident can contact the Sekama police station chief, ASP Simon Renang at 016-8547803, Sekama police station at 082-332522, or visit the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts are advised to contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline at 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day. — The Borneo Post