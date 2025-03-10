KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today directed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to focus their efforts in assisting flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, the press secretary to the prime minister, said Anwar wanted the agency to focus their efforts in assisting the flood victims and ensuring their safety in the affected areas.

“The prime minister called on Nadma to streamline and coordinate the federal and state machinery in an effort to assist those affected by the floods.

“Nadma has been also asked to cooperate closely with the respective state governments to facilitate the distribution of aid to the household heads of those affected by the floods,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office daily evening briefing that was broadcasted live today.

The flood situation in Sabah has worsened, while the number of evacuees housed in relief centres in Sarawak remains unchanged.

Yesterday, it was reported the number of flood victims seeking shelter at flood relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has risen to 3,579 people from 1,203 families as of 8pm, compared to 2,785 people from 907 families at 4pm.

Meanwhile in Sarawak, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 352 people in four PPS this morning compared to 347 people last night.