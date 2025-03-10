PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) has, for the first time, presented zakat wakalah to ten staff members in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

In 2024, IWK made its first-ever business zakat (tithe) payment to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre, which approved the distribution of zakat wakalah to seven asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) recipients last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof presented the zakat wakalah during an iftar (breaking fast) ceremony at Dewan Baiduri, Menara Petra, here today.

Earlier, Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, joined the Maghrib congregational prayers before breaking fast with members of the ministry.

His wife, Datin Sri Hajjah Ruziah Mohd Tahir, who is also the patron of the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) for the ministry, presented cash donations and essential items to Pusat Jagaan Amal Asyura, based in Sungai Buloh.

The event was also attended by Energy Transition and Water Transformation Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, the ministry’s Chief Secretary Datuk Haji Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli, and IWK Chief Executive Officer Narendran Maniam.