Trader loses RM300,378 to investment scamKUANTAN, March 10 — An elderly trader parted with RM300,378 after falling victim to an investment scam syndicate through social media in November last year.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said it all started when the 63-year-old man was attracted to cryptocurrency investments after browsing the Silegx website, which he found on Facebook.

“He made his first transaction on November 25 and received a return of RM20,698 on January 1. After receiving the return, he continued investing more money but was unable to withdraw his investment funds.

“To enable him to withdraw the money, the victim was asked to deposit more funds, which made him suspicious that he had been scammed. He had transferred investment funds in 10 transactions to nine different accounts, amounting to RM300,378,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya advised the public to conduct proper checks before making any online investments to avoid falling victim to fraud and to not be easily influenced by investment schemes promising lucrative returns. — Bernama