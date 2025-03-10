KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The body of a foreign man was found floating in Sungai Pantai near the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Angkasapuri station here at 4.39 pm yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said it received an emergency call via the MERS999 system requesting assistance from the police to retrieve the body.

According to the statement, 19 personnel and two fire engines from the Pantai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Pantai) were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the body of a man floating on the river surface.

“The operation involved setting up two checkpoints, with the first near Block 100 of the Seri Pantai People’s Housing Project (PPR) and the second covering the area from Block 100 PPR Seri Pantai to PPR Seri Cempaka,” it said.

The statement added that the body was recovered near KTMB Angkasapuri station and brought to shore by personnel near PPR Seri Pantai at 5.31 pm.

“The victim was confirmed as a non-citizen, and his body was handed over to the police for further action after the operation concluded at 6.49 pm,” the statement read. — Bernama