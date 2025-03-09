KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Flood evacuees in Sabah and Sarawak rose this evening, with Sabah facing a drastic rise compared to Sarawak’s small increase.

The number of evacuees in SABAH rose to 2,785 people from 907 families as of 4 pm compared to 1,748 people from 570 families at 8 am, with two new relief centres opened in Beaufort, bringing the total to four, with 1,181 people from 385 families being housed there.

In addition, one centre was opened in Sook, for a total of two, housing 763 people from 241 families, with the centre in Membakut is currently housing 705 people from 231 families, and 136 people from 50 families are currently in two relief centres in Keningau.

Meanwhile in SARAWAK, the number of evacuees at three relief centres in Trusan rose to 174 people at 3 pm compared to 167 people in the morning.

A total of 100 people from 21 families are being housed in Dewan Masyarakat Trusan, 35 people from 15 families are at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) C Chung Hwa and 39 people are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lintang.

Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan visited the three centres and distributed food packs to the evacuees there.

Meanwhile in Limbang, the number of evacuees at Dewan Masyarakat Medamit rose to 173 people from 119 people this morning. — Bernama