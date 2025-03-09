IPOH, March 9 — Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding an incident in which a man mistreated a dog in Menglembu, as recently circulated on social media.

Ipoh deputy district police chief Supt Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said the authorities received the report at about 12.30am on Friday and are in the process of completing the investigation before referring the case to the Perak State Public Prosecutor for further action.

“Initial investigations revealed that a foreign man poured a cup of hot water onto a stray dog that was roaming outside a premises. The dog was rescued and taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Sajidan added that the case was being investigated under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and Section 428 of the Penal Code for cruelty and mischief against animals.

“Police would like to advise the public to not abuse or mistreat animals, as it is an offence and legal action can be taken under the law.

“If there are any incidents involving animal abuse, the public is urged to contact the local authorities or the Veterinary Department for further action,” he said. — Bernama