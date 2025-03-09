KUCHING, March 9 — A 38-year-old man escaped unscathed after his sports utility vehicle (SUV) caught fire at Jalan Saradise here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team from the Tabuan Jaya fire station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 11.39pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had completely destroyed the vehicle,” it stated.

Bomba said the firefighters used defensive techniques to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at 11:50pm.

The operation ended at 12.05am. — The Borneo Post